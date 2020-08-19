Infamous ‘Tiger King’ Zoo Permanently Shuts Doors to the Public
FALLEN KINGDOM
The zoo made infamous by the Tiger King documentary that transfixed global audiences in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic is to close to the public. Park owner Jeff Lowe said in a Facebook post that, as a result of interest generated by the show the park would continue as a private operation, as “a private film set for Tiger King related television content for cable and streaming services.” Lowe’s post said the series had provided the park with “an unfathomable source of income. Income that will guarantee the long term care of our animals and allow us to be very selective going forward.” Lowe said he was giving up his USDA exhibitors license and went on to blame the agency for having “folded to the pressures of PETA.” Lowe concluded his post by saying: “Rest assured that all the animals will continue to have excellent care, and consequently will no longer be subject to USDA inspections or PETA spies.”