Tiger King’s Carole Baskin Donated $1,000 to Sen. Richard Burr

Carole Baskin, the antagonist of the popular Netflix documentary Tiger King, donated $1,000 to the campaign of Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) in February, according to Burr’s latest filings with the Federal Election Commission. Burr has made headlines in recent weeks for telling business leaders in a private briefing that the new coronavirus would hit the United States hard, for dumping stock immediately following that briefing, and for reportedly selling his house to a lobbyist for an elevated price. Baskin has made frequent donations in recent months in addition to supporting animal welfare organizations. She donated to Sen. Cory Booker’s (D-NJ) campaign in January and to Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) and Sen. John Barasso (R-WY) in December.