‘Tiger King’ Rival Doc Antle Slapped With Money Laundering Charges
THE DOC IS IN...JAIL
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle’s notoriety does not stop with his role in Netflix’s Tiger King series, as the South Carolina zoo operator has now been charged with federal money laundering crimes, according to the Department of Justice. Antle was arrested on Friday morning and is being charged alongside an employee at his safari, Andrew Jon Sawer. If found guilty, each man could face up to 20 years in federal prison. According to a criminal complaint, the two men laundered $505,000 in cash believed to be the profits of an operation that brought undocumented immigrants across the Mexican border, according to a news release. They would launder money with checks that incorrectly claimed to be for construction at the safari. According to the release, Antle and Sawyer got 15 percent of the laundered amount. FBI special agents uncovered the operation with a “reverse money laundering” operation, per the complaint.