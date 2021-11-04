CHEAT SHEET
    'Tiger King' Joe Exotic Says He Has Aggressive Prostate Cancer

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    CHANDAN KHANNA/Getty

    Tiger King star Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado has aggressive prostate cancer, according to his lawyer. Maldonado’s attorney John M. Phillips provided a letter from the incarcerated animal showman to CNN that said, “It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer. I am still waiting on the results from other test as well.” The letter ended with the former star’s plea: “Right now, I don’t want anyone’s pity.”

    Maldonado was convicted of animal abuse and orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against animal-welfare activist Carole Baskin, who also featured in the popular Netflix series about their saga. His 264-month prison term was overturned on appeal and he is awaiting resentencing. He also lost a million-dollar judgment lodged by Baskin.