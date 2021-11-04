‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Says He Has Aggressive Prostate Cancer
GET WELL SOON
Tiger King star Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado has aggressive prostate cancer, according to his lawyer. Maldonado’s attorney John M. Phillips provided a letter from the incarcerated animal showman to CNN that said, “It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer. I am still waiting on the results from other test as well.” The letter ended with the former star’s plea: “Right now, I don’t want anyone’s pity.”
Maldonado was convicted of animal abuse and orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against animal-welfare activist Carole Baskin, who also featured in the popular Netflix series about their saga. His 264-month prison term was overturned on appeal and he is awaiting resentencing. He also lost a million-dollar judgment lodged by Baskin.