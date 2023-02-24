Tiger King’s Joe Exotic Refuses Further Cancer Treatment
‘I COULD CARE LESS’
Joe Exotic, the star of Netflix’s Tiger King, may die behind bars from prostate cancer that has potentially spread to his bladder, according to reports from his doctors obtained by TMZ. He is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence on charges of killing and trafficking tigers, as well as perpetuating a murder-for-hire scheme. While medical officials are still conducting tests to be certain, he says he will not pursue any further cancer treatments regardless of any further progression. He also recently updated his will to ensure that everything goes to his fiance, Seth Posey. “I could care less about dying, my birthday is coming up soon and all I want is to see Seth,” he wrote after receiving the news, according to TMZ.