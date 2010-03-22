Tiger Talks

ESPN Manages to Ask a Tough Question

If you met a guy who allegedly had nearly a dozen extramarital affairs, wouldn’t you want to know why he got married in the first place? Kudos to ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi for putting the question to Woods.

Golf Channel Makes Tiger’s PR Camp Do Happy Dance

How does one make an alleged adulterer and notoriously bad tipper seem sympathetic? The Golf Channel’s Kelly Tilghman knows: Ask said alleged philanderer about his deceased father.

Tiger’s Major Reveal: His Buddhist Bracelet

He says he’ll be wearing it “for protection”—insert joke here—and Tilghman doesn’t press him on it, but viewers of the upcoming Masters tournament may notice Woods wearing a new accessory: a bracelet he describes as “Buddhist.”

Tiger Praises, Refuses to Describe “Treatment”

An odd moment during the ESPN interview: Rinaldi asks Woods for what, precisely, he was in “treatment.” Woods offers a... lengthy answer.

Lemons to Lemonade: How the Scandal Will Make Tiger Strong

This is the Tiger of the commercials the public knows and, if he gets more interview opportunities like these, will doubtless love again very soon: clear, disciplined, and willing to see defeat as a means to gain strength. Think Gatorade and Tag Heuer will start having regrets when they see this? Hmmm…

