Tiger Woods Announces Return to Competitive Golf

Tiger Woods will return to competitive golf for the first time in a year at next month’s Hero World Challenge, the 14-time champion announced Tuesday. Due to a back injury from last year, Woods missed all four major tournaments this year for the first time in his long career. He most recently pulled out of the Safeway Open three weeks ago, saying, “my game is vulnerable and it’s not where it needs to be.” As his career has dwindled, Woods has fallen to ranking 831st in the world, having ranked 416th at the end of 2015 and 32nd in 2014. The Hero World tournament runs December 1-4 in Albany, Bahamas, and will feature this year’s majors winners Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson and Jimmy Walker, along with golf stars Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED