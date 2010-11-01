Tiger Woods Falls From No. 1

CHEAT SHEET
How the mighty have fallen. After 281 weeks as the top-ranked golfer in the world, Tiger Woods has moved to second place, behind England’s Lee Westwood, the first European in 16 years to hold the title. Woods' golf game in the last year paralleled his private life, after he went on a five-month hiatus to cope with the disintegration of his family following startling revelations about extramarital affairs. His game has not recovered since the scandal went public–Woods has not finished better than a tie for fourth, in the Master’s and the U.S. Open.