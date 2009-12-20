Tiger Woods' Mom 'Furious'

CHEAT SHEET
Yet another woman is unhappy with Tiger Woods right now—his mother. Sources say that Kutilda Woods, who was repeatedly cheated on by the late Earl Woods, is “furious with her son for his recently revealed string of infidelities.” According to a friend, she is “hurt, angry, and disappointed” with Tiger and “wants to know how he could do this to his family.” She is reportedly friendly with Woods’ wife Elin Nordegren, and concerned about the future of his marriage and her grandchildren. As a result, the golfer may not be home for Christmas, and is said to have plans to spend the holidays on his yacht, aptly named Privacy. “It’s going to be a lonely Christmas for him,” said a source.