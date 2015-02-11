Tiger Woods Quits Golf For Now

CHEAT SHEET
Tiger Woods is leaving golf, at least for the foreseeable future. The golf legend announced Wednesday he will step away -- for now. "My play, and scores, are not acceptable for tournament golf," said Woods on his website. While he wants to play in the Honda Classic, which starts February 26, Woods stressed that he will not compete until he feels he has sufficiently improved. "Right now, I need a lot of work on my game, and to still spend time with the people that are important to me," he said. Woods is currently listed as 62nd in the world, his lowest ranking since he turned professional in 1996.