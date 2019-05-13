Tiger Woods Sued After Bartender at His Florida Restaurant Dies in Car Crash: TMZ

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, are being sued for allegedly overserving alcohol to a bartender at Woods’ Jupiter, Florida, restaurant—leading to his late December drunk driving death. According to TMZ, 24-year-old Nicholas Immesberger’s parents claim he was served alcohol to the point of “severe intoxication” after his shift ended in December 2018, before he was sent out to his car to drive himself home. Immesberger died in the subsequent crash, and his blood alcohol level was found to be three times the legal limit.

His parents claim Woods and Herman, the general manager at The Woods restaurant, who allegedly knew Immesberger personally, had knowledge that Immesberger was a “habitual drunkard” and allowed him to be served alcohol anyway. Immesberger’s family also say Woods was “was directly responsible for ensuring that his employees and management... were not over serving its employees/customers.” The lawsuit is asking Woods, Herman, and the restaurant to cover medical costs, funeral expenses, and other “appropriate damages.”