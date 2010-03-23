Tiger's Latest XXX Mistress?

The third porn star to claim to have had sex with Tiger Woods has gone public with her story, telling a radio interviewer that the embattled golf pro paid her and another woman $2,000 each to have a threesome with him. Devon James claims she had a 2.5-year relationship with Woods. The first time they met, she says, she hopped into bed with him—after "very little talk"—with another adult actress, while porn flicks played on the TV in the room. James says she has phone-record proof of the affair, which allegedly went on from 2006 to 2008; James says Woods liked to send her charming text messages, such as "I want you to be my whore." The total alleged Tiger mistresses now number 15, three of whom earn a living by having sex on tape. The golfer will hit the links at the Masters in two weeks.
