TikTok-Famous Monkey George Dies After Dental Checkup

A 12-year-old capuchin monkey with almost 18 million followers on TikTok left this mortal coil on Monday following a routine visit to the dentist. George, as the monkey is known, reportedly died due to complications from anesthesia. George’s owners, a Texas couple who have had him for the past decade, posted word of the “devastating” event on—where else?—TikTok. “Through the fight, George was sent thousands of thoughts and prayers with the hope that he would make it,” read the video’s subtitles. “On June 7th at 4pm Central, Georgie Boy passed away.”