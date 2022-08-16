CHEAT SHEET
    TikTok Performer Jax Responds to ‘Victoria’s Secret’ CEO After Viral Song

    Helen Holmes

    Culture Reporter

    Embattled lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret has been at the center of several PR scandals of late, but its latest dustup involves a hit viral song made by TikTok singer Jax that calls out the company for body shaming. Victoria’s Secret CEO Leslie Wexner published a letter praising Jax for her callouts, and insisting the lingerie giant wants to “advocate for all women.” Jax then responded to the open letter, saying in a TikTok video that the intent for the song, “was never to take down a brand. I’m just a songwriter. I sing about my truth and then I hope that people relate.” Lyrics from the song, “Victoria’s Secret,” include lines like “Cashing in on body issues / Selling skin and bones with big boobs / I know Victoria’s secret / She was made up by a dude.”

