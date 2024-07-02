TikTok Star and ‘Club Rat’ Creator Eva Evans’ Cause of Death Revealed
TRAGEDY
More details are emerging about the death of Eva Evans, a TikTok star who amassed more than 300,000 followers with her candid and unruffled videos about life in New York City. Evans, who was found dead on April 20 at the age of 29, died by suicide after hanging herself in her apartment, the New York City Medical Examiner told TMZ on Monday. Evans was also known for co-creating and starring in the 2023 web series Club Rat. During her lifetime, she was open about her father’s mental health struggles and eventual death from suicide. She is survived by her mother and three sisters, one of whom, Lila Joy Baumgardner, had broken the news of her death to Evans’ followers. “yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died,” Baumgardner wrote on Instagram. “after 24 hours, i still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so i know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.