TikToker in Photos Claims Barron Trump Was Her First BF

A girl who claims to have been Barron Trump’s first girlfriend has revealed why they split, the Daily Mail reported.

A TikTok user who goes by the name of Maddie, posting on the account @Maddatitude, shared a video in June 2020 that highlighted her connection to former President Donald Trump’s youngest child.

“I went to school with Barron Trump, and he was my first bf,” she wrote as a caption to the clip. “When Trump was elected, he brought the entire class to the White House. We gotta save my bae!”

The video included a picture of a younger Maddie apparently standing next to Barron in a grade-school class photo. She also shared a photo of school children, including herself and Barron, posing next to Trump and his wife, Melania, in the Oval Office.

Maddie appears to have been a part of the fifth-grade class that Trump allowed to secretly visit the White House in 2017, which the New York Post reported on at the time.

In another video, she shared a selfie of herself and the current GOP nominee, which she said she took—despite her parents’ advice to leave him be—at her and Barron’s fifth-grade graduation.

Barron attended Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on New York’s Upper West Side in 2017, before transferring to St. Andrews School in Potomac, Virginia, while his father was in office. He then went to the Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, following Trump’s 2020 election loss—which he still has trouble admitting.

Maddie reportedly revealed that it was distance that led her and her one-time beau—whom she said in comments was “the nicest”—to part ways, the Mail said.

Barron recently returned to New York City to begin his studies at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

“It’s a very high quality place. He liked it. He liked the school,” his father told the Daily Mail. “I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn’t do that ... We went for Stern.”

Already, Barron’s fellow students have taken notice of his presence at the school, sharing shakily filmed footage of the younger Trump’s movements around campus on TikTok in what was, for a time, a bizarre trend.