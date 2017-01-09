Tillerson’s ExxonMobil Worked With Iran

ExxonMobil did business with Iran, Syria, and Sudan while the company was under Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson, SEC filings uncovered by USA Today show. The sales took place from 2003 to 2005 when the three countries were under U.S. sanctions as state sponsors of terrorism. While the sanctions would have hampered U.S. companies from conducting business with the trio of countries, ExxonMobil conducted its business through the Europe-based Infineum, a company in which ExxonMobil owns a 50 percent share. 2006 SEC filings show that Infineum had conducted $53.2 million in sales to Iran over three years. ExxonMobil spokesperson have defended the deals as legal, as they were conducted through European employees, although the issue might arise during Tillerson's confirmation hearing.
