Actor Tim Conway, who was best known for his work on The Carol Burnett Show, has died. He was 85 years old and had previously suffered complications from Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus. Conway’s representative said he passed away at 8:45 a.m. in Los Angeles. The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor was known for playing characters like the Oldest Man and Mr. Tudball. He wrote a memoir called What’s So Funny? My Hilarious Life.