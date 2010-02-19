Tim Pawlenty Invokes Elin Woods at CPAC
Gov. Tim Pawlenty isn't afraid to use violence (metaphorically, at least) to prove a point. Speaking at CPAC, the conservative pol aptly invoked the Tiger Woods scandal, calling for his brethren to "smash the window out of Big Government" with a 9-iron. Read The Daily Beast's coverage of the conference.
