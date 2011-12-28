Tim Tebow Wins Neighbor Survey

CHEAT SHEET
Looks like a good game of football is what most Americans value in a neighbor. Tim Tebow has come out on top of the Zillow Celebrity Neighbor Survey—while the Jersey Shore cast has come in as the “worst possible” neighbors. Zillow interviewed more than 1,000 adults over the age of 18 on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Eleven percent of all participants, and 14 percent of males, said they wanted Tebow to live next door to them, edging out the Jolie-Pitts (10 percent) and Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux (9 percent). As for the “worst possible” neighbors, the Jersey Shore cast was followed by Charlie Sheen, Lindsay Lohan, and the Kardashians.