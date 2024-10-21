Tim Walz Rips Trump for ‘Disrespecting’ McDonald’s Workers

Tim Walz laid into Donald Trump’s “pandering” to middle-class voters after he briefly worked a shift at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s drive-thru window over the weekend.

During his first-ever appearance on The View, Walz slammed Trump’s publicity stunt, telling the hosts, “[Kamala Harris] actually worked in a McDonald’s. She didn’t go and pander and disrespect McDonald’s workers by standing there in your red tie and take a picture.”

Gov. @Tim_Walz: "[Vice Pres. Harris] actually worked in a McDonald's. She didn't go and pander and disrespect McDonald's workers by standing there in your red tie and take a picture. [Trump's] policies are the ones that undermine those very workers that were in that McDonald's." pic.twitter.com/axYqbAOILo — The View (@TheView) October 21, 2024

Trump took several pictures in a McDonald’s apron and red tie over the weekend, as he fried fries and served McDonald’s food to secret service vetted supporters in an effort to troll Harris for saying she worked at the fast food chain for a summer while attending college. Trump has repeatedly accused her of lying about having worked there.

To draw more attention to his claim, the former president donned an apron in the battleground state and smiled for photos as he handed random bags of food to drive-thru customers who didn’t actually get the chance to order, according to the Washington Post .

The stunt went over well with those who already look kindly on Trump, with Fox News praising the moment a McDonald’s employee showed him how to drop the fries in the oil fryer as “touching.” Walz had a very different take.

“His policies are the ones that undermine those very workers that were in that McDonald’s,” he said, “whether it’s home ownership, healthcare, reproductive rights, or cost of product. There’s more work to be done [on the economy], but just to be very clear, nothing Donald Trump is proposing does anything about the middle class.”