Tim Walz Ventures Into The Lion’s Den With Fox News Interview

Tim Walz will sit down with Fox News anchor Shannon Bream for a Sunday morning interview, the Democratic vice presidential nominee’s first solo on-air conversation since becoming Kamala Harris’ running mate. The network announced Walz’s upcoming appearance in a social media post on Saturday.

According to Fox News, the interview will touch on the state of the presidential race, news of the day, and the Oct. 1 vice presidential debate, the outlet reported. Harris’ campaign has yet to comment on Walz’s debut on the network.

Walz’s unfavorable performance at the vice presidential debate led to him being slammed for appearing “uncomfortable” and “unprepared” while facing off against JD Vance.

CNN’s Dana Bash said the Minnesota governor’s “lack of interviews” with national and local media during the campaign “showed” during the debate. “He needed more reps,” she added.

Her comments echoed those made by Jake Tapper prior to the event who claimed he was “bewildered” by Walz and Harris’ absence from television programs.

“That’s how people get to know you and they haven’t really spent a lot of time with either of them before now. So, I also think that it may be a little bit of a problem for Walz having not done this,” he said.

The Minnesota governor and the Vice President have both faced criticism for dodging the press, having only spoken to Bash on CNN in an August joint interview.

Since his debate flub, however, Walz has increased his planned media appearances. He and Harris will appear on a special edition of 60 Minutes on Monday evening (from which Donald Trump backed out), before Walz heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live! later that night.