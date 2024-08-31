Tim Walz’s Brother Is ‘100% Opposed to All His Ideology’

Tim Walz’s brother railed against the Democratic vice presidential pick on Friday, claiming his younger sibling was “not the type of character you want making decisions about your future.”

“I’m 100% opposed to all his ideology,” Jeff Walz, 67, wrote of the Minnesota governor in a series of comments on Facebook published by the New York Post. The Florida resident and registered Republican, who donated to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, also mused about publicly endorsing the GOP ticket.

The political rift between the Walz siblings emerged after far-right activist Laura Loomer discovered a post made by Jeff Walz, the day the former president was indicted over hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

“We’ve just become a third world banana republic,” he wrote.

The brothers, according to Jeff Walz, have not spoken in eight years for reasons unknown. He and Tim Walz, 60, have a sister, Sandy Dietrich. Their late brother, Craig Walz, died tragically after being struck by a falling tree in 2016.