Tim Walz’s Brother Is ‘100% Opposed to All His Ideology’

FAMILY FEUD

Jeff Walz, a Florida resident and registered Republican, donated to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and mused about publicly endorsing the GOP ticket.

Lily Mae Lazarus

Lily Mae Lazarus

Journalist

Tim Walz and his brother Jeff Walz’s Facebook comments.

Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images and Jeff Walz/Facebook

Tim Walz’s brother railed against the Democratic vice presidential pick on Friday, claiming his younger sibling was “not the type of character you want making decisions about your future.”

“I’m 100% opposed to all his ideology,” Jeff Walz, 67, wrote of the Minnesota governor in a series of comments on Facebook published by the New York Post. The Florida resident and registered Republican, who donated to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, also mused about publicly endorsing the GOP ticket.

Jeff Walz responds to commenters on Facebook.

Jeff Walz responds to commenters on Facebook.

Jeff Walz/Facebook

The political rift between the Walz siblings emerged after far-right activist Laura Loomer discovered a post made by Jeff Walz, the day the former president was indicted over hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

“We’ve just become a third world banana republic,” he wrote.

A post made by Jeff Walz on Facebook that says "We’ve just become a third world banana republic."

A 2023 Facebook post by Jeff Walz.

Jeff Walz/Facebook

The brothers, according to Jeff Walz, have not spoken in eight years for reasons unknown. He and Tim Walz, 60, have a sister, Sandy Dietrich. Their late brother, Craig Walz, died tragically after being struck by a falling tree in 2016.

