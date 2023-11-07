Timbaland Says Justin Timberlake Should’ve Put a ‘Muzzle’ on Britney Spears
WHAT THE HELL
Asked to comment on Britney Spears’ memoir during a recent panel interview, Timbaland, who produced many hits during the 2000’s and is a former collaborator of Spears’, was dismissive of the pop star. “She going crazy, right?” Timbaland responded, when the interviewer remarked that “Cry Me a River,” Timbaland’s famous song with Spears’ ex Justin Timberlake, was in the news again due to the memoir. But Timbaland went further, cracking: “I wanted to call and say, ‘JT, you gotta put a muzzle on that girl.’” In the memoir, Spears wrote that Timberlake used the song to tear her down for cheating on him, when in fact he had serially cheated on her during their relationship. Outraged responses to Timbaland’s comments came in thick and fast, with Spears devotees calling for his cancellation.