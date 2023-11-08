Timbaland Says Sorry to Britney After Suggesting Justin Should ‘Muzzle’ Her
TOO LATE TO APOLOGIZE?
Music producer Timbaland has apologized to Britney Spears after publicly suggesting that his former collaborator Justin Timberlake “muzzle” her. Timbaland made the original public comment at an event last month where an audience member asked about Spears’ memoir The Woman in Me, in which she wrote about her relationship with Timberlake. “She going crazy, right?” Timbaland answered, adding: “I wanted to call and say, ‘JT, you gotta put a muzzle on that girl.’” Following an angry backlash from Spears’ fans, Timbaland apologized for the remarks during a TikTok livestream. “I’m sorry to all the Britney fans—even to her,” he said. “I’m sorry, ’cause ‘muzzle’ was—no, you have a voice, you speak what you wanna speak,” Timbaland went on. “Who am I to tell you what not to speak? And I was wrong, you know, for saying that.” He later added: “You know about respecting women? Hell yeah.”