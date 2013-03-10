Timberlake Rules on ‘SNL’

CHEAT SHEET
Get the Emmy reel ready. Justin Timberlake hosted Saturday Night Live for the fifth time Saturday in one of the top episodes of the season, performing as both the musical guest and the host. Timberlake opened the show with a monologue with “Five-Timers Club” members Alec Baldwin, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, Chevy Chase, and Candice Bergen. Timberlake brought back some of his familiar characters, including the overzealous billboard seller, singing versions of “We Found Love” and a vegan twist on “Harlem Shake.” And yes, Timberlake brought back his “Dick in a Box” co-star Andy Samberg for a game-show appearance on “It’s a Date” with original SNL star Dan Aykroyd and Steve Martin reprising their roles as the Festrunk Brothers. Timberlake also sang “Suit & Tie” with Jay-Z and “Mirrors.”