Time to Pull the Plug on Trump’s White House Press Pool

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher (update links).

The New Abnormal’s Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy think it might be time to pull the plug on the White House press pool after Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gave conservative influencer Tim Pool the front “new media” during an April 22 briefing.

Pool was among six conservative commentators mentioned in an indictment against a media company accused of being a front for a Russian propaganda operation, the Associated Press reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We wanna welcome all viewpoints into this room,” said Leavitt, answering a question from Pool about inviting more “new media” into the briefing room. “We welcome unbiased journalists who really care about the truth and the facts and the accuracy.”

Levy suggested Pool’s presence signaled the opposite of truth, facts, and accuracy.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

“I have a modest proposal: The White House pool should be dissolved,” Levy said. “I think all the quote, unquote real news organizations should just stop going.”

Then, The Lever journalists Katya Schwenk and Luke Goldstein present their findings on how Trump’s tariffs are helping corporations hike prices on consumers—with potential detrimental effects to the enforcement of regulations.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher (update links).