The New Abnormal

Time to Pull the Plug on Trump’s White House Press Pool

BONUS EPISODE

“I think all the quote, unquote real news organizations should just stop going,” The New Abnormal’s Andy Levy said.

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast
Opinion
Maybe it's time to pull the plug on the White House Press Pool
Animated Gif by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher (update links).

The New Abnormal’s Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy think it might be time to pull the plug on the White House press pool after Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gave conservative influencer Tim Pool the front “new media” during an April 22 briefing.

Pool was among six conservative commentators mentioned in an indictment against a media company accused of being a front for a Russian propaganda operation, the Associated Press reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We wanna welcome all viewpoints into this room,” said Leavitt, answering a question from Pool about inviting more “new media” into the briefing room. “We welcome unbiased journalists who really care about the truth and the facts and the accuracy.”

Levy suggested Pool’s presence signaled the opposite of truth, facts, and accuracy.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

“I have a modest proposal: The White House pool should be dissolved,” Levy said. “I think all the quote, unquote real news organizations should just stop going.”

Then, The Lever journalists Katya Schwenk and Luke Goldstein present their findings on how Trump’s tariffs are helping corporations hike prices on consumers—with potential detrimental effects to the enforcement of regulations.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher (update links).

The Daily Beast

The Daily Beast

thedailybeast

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandTrump Gets Called Out in Front of Millions at Pope’s Funeral
Tom Sykes
PoliticsTrump Refuses to Give Biden Air Force One Ride to Pope’s Funeral
Emell Derra Adolphus
PoliticsAwkward Moment as Melania Has to Prompt Trump on Papal Protocol at Francis’ Funeral
Liam Archacki
PoliticsEx-Hegseth Aides’ Mud-Slinging Ramps Up With Cocaine Allegation
Liam Archacki
U.S. NewsNazi-Saluting Cybertruck Driver Is Getting Pummeled on Yelp
Kenneal Patterson