Timothée Chalamet’s New Movie Breaks a Box Office Record
CHAMPION CHALAMET
A movie about a table tennis champion starring Timothée Chalamet is breaking box office records while playing on just six screens. Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie, broke into the top 10 at the domestic box office, earning $145,933 per theater in ticket sales—marking the best per-screen average of all time for an A24 production. Altogether, prior to its Christmas Day release, the film has earned $875,000 at the box office while playing only in select theaters. “As history has shown, a massive limited release success doesn’t always lead to big box office when such films expand wide,” said Comscore’s head of marketplace trends, Paul Dergarabedian. “But the star power of Timothée Chalamet and interest in ‘Marty Supreme’ among Gen Z moviegoers should play well in its favor,” he added. The film has so far received a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes and has beaten Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme for the top per-screen average this year.