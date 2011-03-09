Tina Brown on Women in the World Summit on Charlie Rose
Tina Brown, editor-in-chief of Newsweek and The Daily Beast, sat down with Charlie Rose to speak about the purpose of the Women in the World summit. "By dramatizing these stories to people, by showing them women and hearing from them, letting them connect with them, they feel so much more aroused to help," she said.
Tina Brown, editor-in-chief of Newsweek and The Daily Beast, sat down with Charlie Rose to speak about the purpose of the Women in the World summit. "By dramatizing these stories to people, by showing them women and hearing from them, letting them connect with them, they feel so much more aroused to help," she said.