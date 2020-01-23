Tina Fey Announces Movie Adaption of ‘Mean Girls’ Broadway Musical
Tina Fey announced on Thursday that the Tony-nominated stage production of Mean Girls, based on the 2004 movie of the same name, is now being adapted for the big screen. “I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen,” Fey, a comedian who wrote the film and stage production, said in a statement. “It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.” Fey co-produced the musical adaption of Mean Girls with Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures. “We’re thrilled to be bringing this iconic property back to the big screen in musical form with our incredible filmmaking team,” said Elizabeth Raposo, Paramount’s president of production.