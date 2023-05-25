CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Tina Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed
😢
Read it at Daily Mail
It’s been confirmed by her representative that Tina Turner, the legendary singer known as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, died from natural causes. Turner, who passed away on Wednesday at her home in Switzerland, was 83 years old. She had experienced health problems in the years leading up to her death, including intestinal cancer, and she had to receive a kidney transplant in 2017. Before the transplant, Turner had considered using assisted suicide to end her life, according a memoir she wrote at the time. Since her death, fans and other artists from all over the world have poured out their love for the late icon.