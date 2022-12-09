CHEAT SHEET
Tina Turner’s Son Reportedly Dead at 62
There’s more agony for Tina Turner and family after the singer’s second son, Ronnie Turner, died on Thursday morning at his Los Angeles home, TMZ reports. It’s unknown what Ronnie’s cause of death was, but law enforcement sources said they received a 911 call that he was struggling to breath outside his home. By the time an ambulance arrived, sources said Ronnie had stopped breathing completely as neighbors gave him CPR. It’s another tragedy for Tina, who lost her eldest son, Craig Turner, to suicide in 2018. Ronnie, a cancer survivor, reportedly kept a mostly low profile throughout his life, but was once featured on the film What’s Love Got to Do With It along with his mom in the 90s.