Our Favorite Stick Vacuum Is on Sale for Prime Day
PRIME DAY 2020
- Save $200 on a Tineco PURE ONE S12 stick vacuum
- According to Scouted Contributor Gideon Grudo, the PURE ONE S12 is the smartest and sleekest vac out there. You can increase and decrease suction with the swipe of a finger, and it connects to your phone to track how much you’ve cleaned up.
Stick vacuums are game-changers. Not only can this one be a floor vac, it can also transform into a dust buster in seconds. It uses Bluetooth technology to connect to your smartphone and share data, like how much you’ve cleaned and when it needs a filter change, and can automatically adjust its own suction power. Vacuums don’t get much smarter than this one.
Tineco PURE ONE S12 Stick Vacuum
Down From $600
