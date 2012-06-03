Tintin Cover Fetches $1.6M

CHEAT SHEET
A rare original Tintin in America cover set a record price on a Paris auction block Saturday, netting $1.6 million. Drawn by the creator of Tintin, it’s not the first time this piece has set comic-book records—the same cover established the record in 2008 when it went for just under $1 million. The piece was reportedly bought by a private collector and is one of five original Tintin covers known to be in existence. “If he’d have been able to get it for less, I think he would have been happy,” the friend who represented the anonymous buyer at the auction told reporters. The friend would give his name only as Didier. “The aim was not to beat a record; the aim was to obtain the work, before anything else.”