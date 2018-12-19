Tiny Home Stolen From Missouri Woman Found After Social Media Manhunt

A tiny home that was snatched from a St. Louis woman earlier this week has been found in House Springs, Missouri, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak. The home was reportedly found abandoned on a dirt road in a wooded area about 30 miles from where it was taken over the weekend. Police have not yet found the culprit. The missing tiny home had caused a stir on social media and local news outlets when the owner, Meghan Panu, sounded the alarm over its disappearance. “I need your help,” Panu wrote on Instagram, asking the public to report any sightings of the tiny home to help her track it down. It was later spotted being hauled by a gray vehicle in Kingdom City, on I-70 and I-29. Panu told news station KTVI the loss of her tiny home was “devastating” to her, and she had invested about $20,000 into building it by herself. “There's such little regard for the effort, and the time, and the love that I've put into this, and I think that's what's the most frustrating to me—that it's not just a material possession,” Panu said. “It's not just a car. It's a place where I was going to sort of build roots and grow in my community.”
