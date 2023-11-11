CHEAT SHEET
‘Tiny Pretty Things’ Star Barton Cowperthwaite Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
OPTIMISTIC
Barton Cowperthwaite, the 31-year-old star of Tiny Pretty Things, has revealed he is fighting brain cancer. He took to Instagram on Friday to disclose his stage 2 Glioma diagnosis, telling followers he is “confident” doctors will be able to remove “most of the tumor.” Cowperthwaite quickly raised over $22,000 for his surgery via his Gofundme page. “Yesterday I was diagnosed with at least a stage 2 Glioma. It is a fairly decent-sized brain tumor,” the actor said on Instagram. “The only course of treatment for something like this is brain surgery. I am planning on fully bouncing back to be better than my former glory!”