Tipsy Pedro Pascal Was Sure He Wouldn’t Win SAG Award

Pedro Pascal was so sure he wouldn’t win the SAG Award for male actor in a drama series, he got a “little drunk” while waiting for the category to be announced. But he beat out three stars of Succession—Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew Macfadyen—and The Morning Show’s Billy Crudup for the honor and had to confess on stage that he was buzzed. “This is wrong, for a number of reasons,” The Last of Us star said as he accepted the “incredible fucking honor,” according to People. “I thought I could get drunk... geez Louise, I’m making a fool of myself. But thank you so much for this!” Pascal, 48, got weepy while thanking people, including the other actors in the category. “And the nominees, all of you, I can’t remember any of your names right now,” he said. “I’m going to have a panic attack and I’m gonna leave.”
