Titanic 100th Anniversary Cruise Full

Fingers crossed it doesn’t sink this time. The MS Balmoral’s Titanic Memorial Cruise—on the 100th anniversary of the disastrous trip—is 100 percent booked. The ship, carrying 1,350 passengers and 500 crew, will set sail from Southampton, England, on April 10. When it reaches where the Titanic met that wicked iceberg (on April 15), a memorial service will be held for the passengers and crew that were on board. The passengers include relatives of those who were on the original ship.