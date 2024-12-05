Title of Book About Insurance Companies Matches Bullet Casings at Crime Scene

The title of a book about shady insurance company practice is a near-match to words etched onto bullets found at the scene of the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

New evidence emerged Wednesday night in the search for the assassin, including a cellphone, water bottle, and even apparent messages on bullet casings left at the scene.

!!! The shooter of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson wrote “deny” “defend” “depose” on the shell casings left at the scene, ABC News reports.



The words echo the name of a book about how insurers won’t pay claims.



This is an EARTHQUAKE for corporate America. pic.twitter.com/iBI255WPOl — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) December 5, 2024

ABC News reported that the words “deny,” “defend” and “depose” were written on the casings found at the scene, citing law enforcement sources.

The words are almost identical to the kicker on a book by Jay M. Feinman, Distinguished Professor of Law at Rutgers Law School in New Jersey.

Online theories have now linked the cryptic message to Feinman’s book: “Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It.”

The book by the Rutgers professor Amazon

The 2010 book “reveals how insurance companies have developed unethical practices of delaying or denying legitimate claims, sharing dozens of stories involving major insurers while counseling readers on how to make insurance buying decisions and pursue disputed claims,” according to a blurb.

Online commentators now believe that the attack was targeted because someone didn’t receive an insurance pay out with UnitedHealthcare, which has been criticized for its practices in the past.

“I knew it! I knew the shooter was angry with the insurance company. This screams someone who was probably denied a claim and possibly lost a loved one due to it,” one X user said.

In an email to the Daily Beast, Professor Feinman said “no comment” when asked what he thought about a possible link.

Police sources said that three live nine-millimeter rounds were recovered from the scene, and an additional three discharged casings. Individual words were written on several pieces of evidence, according to reports.

One of the items police found is believed to have been purchased at a nearby Starbucks. NYPD

Thompson, 50, was shot and killed by a masked assassin outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan at around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday.

He was scheduled to attend an investor meeting there. Police say the motive is still unknown, though new clues have investigators hopeful that they’re getting closer to identifying the mysterious shooter.