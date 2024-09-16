Michael Jackson’s older brother, Tito, has died just days after paying tribute to the King of Pop and thanking fans for keeping his spirit alive.

The Jackson family was shocked by the death of the 70-year-old, who may have suffered a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma on Sunday, a friend told Entertainment Tonight. No official cause of death has yet been determined.

Six days earlier, Tito, a founding member of The Jackson 5, visited a memorial to Michael before a show with The Jacksons, which also featured brothers Marlon and Jackie.

“We’re deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive,” Tito wrote in his final Instagram post.

Thriller singer Michael died aged 50 after a cardiac arrest on June 25, 2009.

Tito was the third oldest of the nine Jackson siblings, who included Michael and Janet Jackson.

The guitarist and quiet man of the group appeared to be in good health before the tragedy. His three sons and nine grandchildren survive him.

Sons Taj, 41, Taryll, 39, and TJ, 46, are in the band 3T and they issued a tribute to their father, saying: “We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.”

“Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T,’” they added. “Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops. Your boys, Taj, Taryll and TJ.”

The original Jackson 5, which also included Jermaine, had worldwide success with hits like “I Want You Back” and “I’ll Be There” and was the springboard to superstardom for Michael and Janet.

Born on Oct. 15, 1953, Toriano Adaryll “Tito” Jackson said he was never “at peace” with his little brother’s death. “There’s still moments when I just can’t believe it,” he told AP in 2009. “So, I think that’s never going to go away. I don’t think we will ever get used to performing without him. He’s dearly missed.”

Tito is also survived by his mother, Katherine, brothers Jermaine, Randy, Marlon, and Jackie, and sisters Janet, Rebbie, and La Toya. His father, Joe, a former steelworker who launched the family group in Gary, Indiana, died in Las Vegas in 2018.