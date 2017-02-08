T.J. Maxx, Marshalls Back Away from Trump’s Brand

Employees at Marshalls and T.J. Maxx—both owned by TJX Companies—were told to discard Ivanka Trump in-store marketing signs and to mix her merchandise into other racks, as the retailers distance themselves from the first daughter’s brand. “Effective immediately, please remove all Ivanka Trump merchandise from features and mix into the runs,” a note read. “All Ivanka Trump signs should be discarded.” (“Runs” are the normal clothing racks.) Doreen Thompson, a spokeswoman for the company, confirmed that the message had been sent out to various store locations. “The communication was intended to instruct stores to mix this line of merchandise into our racks, not to remove it from the sales floor,” Thompson told The New York Times. “We offer a rapidly changing selection of merchandise for our customers, and brands are featured based on a number of factors.” Nordstrom made news last week after deciding to close out its relationship with Trump's brand, due to performance issues. President Trump on Wednesday tweeted his disapproval of the company's decision, calling the treatment of his daughter "unfair."
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED