CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Dead at 41

    R.I.P.

    Steve Marcus/Reuters

    Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington is dead at the age of 41, TMZ reported on Thursday. “Law enforcement sources tell us the singer hanged himself at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County. His body was discovered Thursday just before 9 AM,” the gossip site reported. A coroner later confirmed that Bennington had died, but did not confirm how. He was married with six children from two wives; and his band was set to perform next week in New York City at the “Blinkin Park” show—a concert featuring Linkin Park, Blink-182, Wu-Tang Clan, and Machine Gun Kelly.

    Read it at TMZ