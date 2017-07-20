Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Dead at 41

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at TMZ
Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington is dead at the age of 41, TMZ reported on Thursday. “Law enforcement sources tell us the singer hanged himself at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County. His body was discovered Thursday just before 9 AM,” the gossip site reported. A coroner later confirmed that Bennington had died, but did not confirm how. He was married with six children from two wives; and his band was set to perform next week in New York City at the “Blinkin Park” show—a concert featuring Linkin Park, Blink-182, Wu-Tang Clan, and Machine Gun Kelly.