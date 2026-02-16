TMZ Makes Offer to Man Demanding Bitcoin to Reveal Where Nancy Guthrie Is

TMZ is guaranteeing a $50,000 reward if the mystery man who has been emailing the gossip site comes forward with information that leads the FBI to Nancy Guthrie.

An anonymous tipster has now written TMZ a total of four times, claiming he knows where the abducted grandmother is being held and hinting that she may have been taken to Mexico by multiple captors.

The emailer is demanding payment in Bitcoin to reveal her location, as he supposedly does not trust law enforcement. The email’s author says he fears a decade-old burglary arrest may cause investigators to view him as a suspect, TMZ reports.

Savannah Guthrie asked the public for help finding her mother as the family’s “nightmare” continues. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

TMZ answered his latest correspondence with a guarantee backed by the FBI: Tell us where the 84-year-old is, and we will make sure you are paid.

“I don’t know if you’re real or not, if you’re watching this, but if you are—and I have told the FBI that we’re going to do this, they know this—that if you’re worried about getting this money, and you really do have this information, send it to us,” the show’s executive producer Harvey Levin pleaded with the man on Monday morning.

TMZ’s Harvey Levin guaranteed an anonymous tipster that he would receive reward money from the FBI if he gave information about Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts and abductors. TMZ

Levin continued, “You’re sending us these letters—send [her whereabouts] to us. We will forward it to the FBI, and that way, there’s a record that you supplied this information. If they find her, and they find the kidnapper, then at least there is evidence, because we have it that you’re the one who provided the information. So this is a way for you to get that money.”

Levin said all four of the notes include the same Bitcoin address. They have made eerie claims about where Today host Savannah Guthrie’s mother is being held.

“I know what I saw 5 days ago south of the border, and I was told to shut up, so I know who he is, and that was definitely Nancy with them,” the latest letter received by TMZ reads.

The third letter also said that investigators should be “prepared to go international.”

Guthrie’s home in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood north of Tucson, Arizona, is about 75 miles from the southern border with Mexico.

New developments in the case have trickled in since Guthrie was taken from her home in the middle of the night on February 1.

President Donald Trump has gone as far as promising the death penalty for her abductors, telling the New York Post on Monday they would face “very, very severe, the most severe,” consequences.

Chilling photos of the outside of Nancy Guthrie's home were released by the FBI last week. FBI/FBI

The latest to emerge out of Arizona is that the FBI has matched a glove found two miles from Guthrie’s home—where she lived alone—to the masked individual who arrived at her $1 million house in the dead of night, ripped out her Nest doorbell camera, and then abducted her.