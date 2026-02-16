Trump Threatens Death Penalty for Guthrie Kidnappers

President Donald Trump is escalating his threats against the kidnappers of Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother.

Trump told the New York Post on Monday that he would instruct the Department of Justice to seek the death penalty for the abductors of Nancy Guthrie, 84, if they do not release her unharmed.

He added that they would face “very, very severe, the most severe,” consequences.

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy on the 'Today' show in 2019. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona, in the early hours of February 1. A day later, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters her disappearance was being investigated as a crime. Blood and signs of forced entry were discovered at the home, Nanos said.

The FBI told the Associated Press on Sunday that agents located a glove two miles from the home of NBC host Savannah Guthrie’s mother that matched one worn by a masked individual caught on surveillance tampering with a camera near Nancy Guthrie’s home the morning she was abducted.

DNA has been recovered from the glove, with official confirmation pending following preliminary results received Saturday.

FBI Director Kash Patel released chilling images of the suspect last week. FBI/FBI

Trump announced earlier this month that he had deployed all federal resources to assist in the search for Nancy Guthrie.

“I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on February 4.

“We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Savannah Guthrie poses alongside her mother, Nancy Guthrie, in Australia in 2015. Don Arnold/WireImage

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a press briefing on Tuesday that Trump had also viewed the footage of the suspect released by the FBI.

“The President encourages any American across the country with any knowledge of this suspect to please call the FBI, who continue to assist state and local authorities,” she said.

“The prayers of this entire White House are with Savannah and her family at this time.”

On Sunday, Savannah Guthrie sent a message to her mother’s kidnapper on the two-week anniversary of her abduction.

In an Instagram post Sunday night, Guthrie, 54, told the person responsible that “it’s never too late to do the right thing,” and said she still had hope that her 84-year-old mother was alive.

“It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope, and we still believe,” Guthrie said.

“I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is, that it’s never too late,” she added.

“You’re not lost or alone and it is never too late to do the right thing, and we are here. We believe in the essential goodness of every human being and it’s never too late.”