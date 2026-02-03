‘Today’ Show Host’s Husband Speaks Out Amid Mother-in-Law’s Disappearance
The husband of Today show host Savannah Guthrie is speaking out for the first time since the disappearance of his mother-in-law, Nancy Guthrie. Michael Feldman, 57, told Page Six that he has tried to be “responsive” throughout the investigation but feels he has been “mostly unhelpful” since the 84-year-old vanished from her Tucson home over the weekend. He added that he does not “have anything new to report” at this stage. He also thanked the media for their “thoughtfulness” during this difficult time for the family. The family grew concerned on Sunday after a member of Nancy’s church alerted them that she had not attended services as expected. The family then went to check Nancy’s home, where she lives alone, and called 911. The Today show host addressed the situation in an emotional Instagram post on Monday, expressing appreciation for the outpouring of support she has received. “Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy,” she wrote, urging the public to help “bring her home.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Savannah Guthrie, 54, for comment.