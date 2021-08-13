Toddler Finds Gun in Florida Apartment, Shoots Mom in Head During Work Video Call

CHEAT SHEET
Police rushed to an apartment in central Florida on Wednesday after someone on a video call reported seeing a toddler fatally shoot his 21-year-old mother in the head. The victim, identified as Shamaya Lynn, was seen falling backward after a single shot was fired. Someone on the work-related video conference then called police who responded to the scene. “Officers and paramedics did their best in rendering aid to Mrs. Lynn, but she was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head,” police said, according to the Associated Press. A Seminole County State Attorney’s office told reporters that they were determining whether to file charges against another adult who is thought to have left the gun unsecured in the apartment.