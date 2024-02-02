Toddler Twins Found Dead in a Car as Woman Jumps Off Miami Overpass
‘TRAGIC INCIDENT’
Toddler twins were pronounced dead Friday after being discovered in a car on the side of Interstate 95 in Miami, Florida, according to the Associated Press. The cause of death is still unknown, and their identities have not been released. Miami-Dade County police received a call around 2 a.m. Friday morning alerting them to the presence of the children at the Golden Glades Interchange, where the I-95 and turnpike connect. When police and fire rescue arrived at the spot known for heavy traffic, passersby were attempting to perform CPR on the three-year-olds. As they arrived, a woman jumped off the side of the overpass, landing on train tracks below. All three were taken to the hospital where the twins were declared dead, and the woman was found to be in critical condition. Police have yet to determine the relationship between the woman and the toddlers. “Right now our investigators are working to piece this tragic incident together,” said Detective Andre Martin.