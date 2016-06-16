Toddler’s Body Recovered at Disney

CHEAT SHEET
The body of the 2-year-old boy who was taken by an alligator at a Disney resort in Orlando was found and recovered. The nearly 16-hour search and recovery effort ended with divers finding his body “completely intact,” officials said. His body was found about six feet beneath the surface of the manmade lagoon, only about 10 yards from where he vanished. The toddler was identified as Lane Graves, of Elkhorn, Nebraska. Sheriff’s officials said the boy likely drowned, but that a formal autopsy is still being completed. “The family was distraught, but also, I believe, somewhat relieved that his body was found intact,” Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said.