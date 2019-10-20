CHEAT SHEET
Tom Brady Denies Netflix Cameo Was a Jab at Patriots Owner
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has denied that his recent cameo in Paul Rudd’s Netflix series was a dig at Patriots owner Robert Kraft. During Brady’s brief appearance in the series, he walks out of the “Top Happy Spa,” located in a strip mall, with a big smile on his face. Brady then asks Rudd if it’s his “first time” before saying he’s visited six times, a reference to how many Super Bowls he’s won. During a press conference Saturday, ESPN reports that Brady grew angry at the suggestion that his cameo was a jab at Kraft, who was charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution at a Florida strip mall in February. “That’s not what that was about,” Brady said. “I think that was taken out of context, just like you're taking it out of context and trying to make it a story for yourself, which has a negative connotation to it, which I don’t appreciate. It was meant to be something different than that. The fact it's a distraction or you're bringing it up is not something I want to be talking about.” Kraft pleaded not guilty, and his case is still pending.