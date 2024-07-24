Tom Brady Is Dating 27-Year-Old Sports Illustrated Model Brooks Nader
‘NOTHING SERIOUS’
Tom Brady is off the market again. The future Hall of Famer is reportedly dating model Brooks Nader “casually,” according to Page Six. Brady, 46, and Nader, 27, were rumored to have been seeing each other after the pairing was suggested to be an item by the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi. The former NFL star’s relationship with Nader comes after his fling with another model—and mother to Bradley Cooper’s daughter—Irina Shayk. However, they ended things in October of last year. It’s unclear when Nader and Brady met, though it may have been at billionaire Michael Rubin’s white party this month, which they both attended. Nader is newly single after filing for divorce from advertising executive Billy Haire in May. Nader is an accomplished model and has graced the cover of Sports Illustrated. She’s Lebanese, from New Orleans, and has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram. Neither Nader nor Brady have publicly confirmed their relationship.